The Sons of the American Legion, Glen Hill Squadron 287, of Cedar Springs would like to congratulate David Reidzans of Grant. David’s winning ticket for our Rifle Raffle was drawn on December 12. Pictured is David holding his new Mossberg Patriot 450 Bushmaster with scope s and Squadron 287 Commander Keith Tyler. The squadron has held an annual rifle raffle for over 30 consecutive years and thanks the community for their support.