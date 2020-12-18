Man to face trial in dog’s death

Matthew Goldsmith

By Judy Reed

A Spencer Township man’s case has been bound over to Kent County Circuit Court in the shooting death of his neighbor’s Siberian Husky.

Matthew Goldsmith, 43, is facing the felony charge of killing/torturing an animal-third degree.

The decision to proceed to trial was made during a preliminary hearing on Monday in Kent County 63rd District Court.

According to Cindy Holliday, Goldsmith’s neighbor on 19 Mile Rd, she was trying to put her dog, Kita, on a leash, on November 4, when she bolted. She called her friend, Laura Ensley, and they went to search for her. “We were standing right in front of his house calling for her when we heard her whine, and then heard the shot,” she said. “She was literally shot six yards from my driveway.”

Kita, whom Cindy said was an amazing, sweet dog that liked to run, did not survive.

“She didn’t deserve a bullet,” said Cindy. “She deserved a call to animal control and I would’ve dealt with it from there. But not a bullet.” Cindy said the dog had gotten out previously and killed one of her neighbor’s chickens. She said she had apologized to her neighbors and offered to replace one or more of the chickens or pay for them. “But they didn’t want to work anything out,” she said.

On the day of the shooting, Cindy said the neighbor’s chickens were in no danger, and were safe inside the chicken coop. “It is completely fenced in. Kita was not a threat,” she said.

The felony charge is punishable by up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Those convicted can be ordered to perform up to 500 hours of community service; the court may also order psychiatric evaluation.