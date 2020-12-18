Firefighters battle Solon blaze

A Solon Township home caught fire Tuesday evening. Photos from Solon Township Fire facebook page.



By Judy Reed

Several fire departments battled a fire in Solon Township Tuesday evening. It was located at 16685 Antler Drive, which is north of 20 Mile Rd, west of Algoma.

When the call came across dispatch shortly before 7 p.m., the fire was through the roof in the garage. It later spread to the house itself.

According to the Solon Township Fire facebook page, the family made it out of the house safely, and firefighters rescued two cats from the home.

Both Cedar Springs Fire and Algoma Fire Departments helped Solon put out the fire.

Complete details about the fire were not available at press time Wednesday.

That’s at least the third fire in a week for the Solon Township Fire Department.