CBDT honors Dan Clark

By Sue Wolfe

From left to right: CBDT Chair Kurt Mabie; Carolee Cole, CBDT member; Donna Clark; Dan Clark; and Cedar Springs Mayor Gerry Hall.

Dan Clark was recently acknowledged by the Community Building Development Team (CBDT) and Cedar Springs Mayor Gerry Hall for his three plus years of managing the grounds around the Cedar Springs Community Library and amphitheater, as well as surrounding park areas of the Heart of Cedar Springs.

Kurt Mabie, chairperson of the CBDT, expressed appreciation for the many long hours of hard work Clark has provided in keeping the grass, flowers, trees, and landscaped buffers looking exceptionally nice.

“Your volunteer efforts have not gone unnoticed. Your hours of grooming, pulling weeds, leveling dirt, picking stones, laying sod, cutting grass and much more have made this park area shine,” said Mabie.

Clark is a self-proclaimed farm boy. “I was raised on a farm and enjoy working outdoors. Someone has to do this work so why not me?” explained Clark.

Clark has a history of serving the City of Cedar Springs with his years as a City Councilor and Planning Commissioner. “Dan is a dedicated member of our community and we are grateful for his commitment and service,” said Mayor Gerry Hall.

Clark not only has provided the labor in this grounds care but also the gas and equipment to complete the tasks. Donna Clark, librarian and wife to Dan, was happy last summer when they purchased a riding lawn mower. “He gets home a lot earlier now,” she said.