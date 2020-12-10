web analytics

Tree lighting held virtually

Posted on 10 December 2020.

Tree lighting held virtually
Mayor Pro Tem Rose Powell
with Santa and Mrs. Claus
at the tree lighting ceremony.
Photo by Donna Clark.

By Judy Reed

COVID-19 can’t stop Christmas from coming, and it didn’t stop the annual tree lighting in Cedar Springs either. A handful of people gathered Saturday afternoon for the annual ritual, which is put on by the Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce, and the event was livestreamed on Facebook. Even Santa and Mrs. Claus (played by Tony and Delores Owens) were on hand for the ceremony, just like every year.

The tree will be lit each evening, in the Heart of Cedar Springs, near the amphitheater. Feel free to visit and take a holiday photo! For other places to visit to see lights, click here for our Tour of lights.

