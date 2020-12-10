Toys for Tots collection a big success

Post photo by L. Allen

By Judy Reed

While many Toys for Tots collection boxes sit half empty, the one at the Post is overflowing, just like it does every year—and it’s all due to the generosity of our readers.

A big thank you to everyone that dropped off toys at The Post for the Kent County Toys for Tots program this year! It was a big success, and we are always amazed at the great donations. The toys are going to make a lot of kids happy this Christmas!

These toys will be picked up on Monday. But you can still make an online donation at our fundraising page for Toys for Tots. If you’d like to make a monetary donation instead, just go to https://tinyurl.com/Posttoysfortots. They could really use your donations this year!

All donations through Team and Personal pages are managed with the same 97 percent to 3 percent program to support ratio as any other form of dollar donation to the program, with over 97 percent of your donations going to the mission of providing toys, books, and other gifts to less fortunate children.