State police warns of scam calls

The Michigan State Police are alerting consumers of a scam claiming to be from Amazon and Apple. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced that scammers are calling consumers and posing as both Amazon and Apple representatives. Scammers will call stating that there is a suspicious purchase, lost package, or unfilled order or there is an issue with your iCloud account.

In both scenarios, the scammers say you can conveniently press 1 to speak with a customer service representative or provide you with a number to call. Do NOT do either, it is a scam! This is an attempt to steal your personal information, like your account password or credit card number.

If you get an unexpected call or message about a problem with any of your accounts, hang up.

Do NOT press 1 to speak with customer support

Do NOT call a phone number they gave you

Do NOT give out your personal information

If you believe there is a legitimate problem with your accounts, contact the company using the correct contact number for customer service and support. Share this information with family members including the elderly who are often subject to become victims of these types of scams.

Link: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2020/12/fake-calls-apple-and-amazon-support-what-you-need-know?utm_source=govdelivery