Kent District Library expands availability and extends checkout times of hotspots

Kent County, Michigan – Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots are now available for pick up at all Kent District Library branch locations, when previously they were only available at seven branches.

A Wi-Fi hotspot is a small piece of equipment that will set up a wireless network that allows a houseful of people to connect to the Internet via cellular service.

KDL has also increased the amount of time that hotspots can be checked out from three weeks to four months.

The library has over 1,000 hotspots available for checkout. The hotspots are part of the Beyond Books Collection and are available to library cardholders age 18 and older.

“With an estimated 37,000 households without broadband Internet access in Kent County, during this time of crisis, it’s important to help as many people as we can,” said Carrie Wilson, Director of Library Services at KDL. “With so many people working and learning from home, the need for Internet access is greater than ever before.”

To check out a hotspot, visit kdl.org and search on the term “hotspot” to place a hold. Hotspots can be picked up and returned at any KDL branch. People who live in the KDL service area and do not have a library card can register for one online at kdl.org/virtual or by calling 616-784-2007.