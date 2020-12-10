Kent County clerk announces schedule of post-election audits

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons has announced the schedule of the post-election audits that her office will conduct following the General Election. The audits are to begin Wednesday, December 9 and will continue throughout the month of December.

In accordance with Michigan Election Law, Lyons’ office conducts post-election audits of between 10 and 12 of Kent County’s 252 precincts following every statewide General Election. Additionally, post-election audits are routinely held following local, and special elections. Post-election audits thoroughly review the administrative procedures performed before, during, and after the conduct of an election, including a review of voted Election Day and absentee ballots with a manual recount of selected contested races. For this audit, the county will recount the votes for President of the United States and United States Senator. The review of voted ballots serves to confirm that the equipment used to count votes worked properly and reported the correct result. Information collected as part of the post-election audit process is public information and the results are used as an educational tool for the city and township clerks that conduct the county’s elections.

“The spotlight on this election has provided every voter with a tremendous opportunity to learn exactly how our elections are administered. Critical to understand are the many checks-and-balances that we perform before, during, and after every election to ensure that our elections are conducted properly. Elections in Kent County are secure, accurate, fair, and transparent and these audits provide the public with the assurance.” Clerk Lyons said.

All post-election Audits, which are open to the public and media, will begin at 9 a.m. on the scheduled days, and take place at the Kent County Administration Building, 300 Monroe Ave. N.W., Grand Rapids, MI 49503. A schedule of audits is below, and also available at www.KentCountyVotes.com.

The Post-Election Audit Manual for Election Administrators is available at: https://www.michigan.gov/documents/sos/Post_Election_Audit_Manual_418482_7.pdf

The Post-Election Audit Checklist is available at: https://www.michigan.gov/documents/sos/Post_Election_Audit_Checklist_418481_7.pdf