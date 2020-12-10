Franklin E. Pagel age 93 went to serve on the Lord’s Navy on Sunday, December 6, 2020. Frank was born November 18, 1927 in Grand Rapids, MI the son of Arnold C. and Helen K. M. (Bellingsley) Pagel. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1946-1954 in WWII and the Korean War. Frank retired from McDonald Douglas/Boeing where he was an engineer for over 25 years. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post #311 for over 45 years. He’s a paid for life member and held several chairman and officer positions, including Post Commander. Frank served in the Northern Kent County Veteran’s Honor Guard for over 30 years holding several positions, including 20 years as Commander. He was very involved in his community and a lifetime member of the Red Flannel Gun Club. Frank was a Master Marksmanship Shooter and competed in several competitions, winning several awards. He enjoyed helping any veteran that he could and teaching his children and grandchildren the importance of our freedom and flag. He enjoyed shooting, hunting, reading and spending time with family. If he wasn’t doing one of these things, he was in the pole barn fixing or building something. He was a loving man, husband, dad and grandpa. Frank will be missed by many. He will be remembered for his “tell it like it is” approach, loving advice and was always there if you needed him. Surviving are his children, Marilyn VanRiper of Bay City; LoraLee (Jeff) Nauta of Kent City; Dan (Marilyn) Pagel of Comstock Park; Jay (Lisa) Nauta of Atlanta, GA; Trudy (Gale) Billow of Cedar Springs and Tony (Melissa) Parker of Comstock Park. He was a lovingly known as Papa to 10+ grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Nancy; first wife, Margaret; son, Frank Jr.; sister, Sharon Landon and brother, Arnie Pagel. The family would like to thank everyone involved in his care at StoryPoint of Rockford. We will be forever thankful for the love and care you gave of our father and to Spectrum Hospice for making dad’s last days comfortable. The family will greet friends Thursday, December 10 from 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, Cedar Springs.

