Cedar Springs Drain out for bid

By Judy Reed

Anyone in the Cedar Springs Drainage District should have gotten a letter in the mail this week that the project is proceeding and is going out for bids.

Cedar Springs Drain is a closed storm sewer system which serves properties within the City of Cedar Springs and Nelson Township by collecting the storm water runoff from properties and roads within the drainage district. The drain is over 80 years old and is being relocated.

Currently the drain runs west along Beech and north on Grant Street, then west again between Cherry and Elm, under some Main Street businesses, under the parking lot where the old community building stood and westward to Cedar Creek.

The Kent County Board of Determination held a public meeting in front of residents in June of 2018 to see whether a petition to move the drain should be approved. It was. They found it was a hazard to be running underneath buildings, especially if the old pipes burst.

In the letter residents should have received, it says that there will be installation of approximately 760 feet of 60-inch by 38-inch elliptical concrete storm sewer and 815 feet of 45-inch by 29-inch elliptical concrete storm sewer with an average depth of seven feet. The project also includes 2,600 square yards of road restoration, lowering water mains, concrete drive restoration, and concrete curb and gutter.

The bids will be opened on December 18 and the contract awarded.

In the letter residents received, they should also have been given what portion of the cost they will be paying over a 20-year period. After the bid has been awarded, residents will then be notified what the dollar amount is that they will be assessed. It will be assessed in each winter tax bill. Note that both the drainage district map and apportionment list was updated on the Kent County Drain Commission website on December 8, so you may want to see if anything has changed. Just go to https://www.accesskent.com/Departments/DrainCommissioner/meeting_notices.htm and look at the documents under Cedar Springs Drain.

There will be a Day of Review of the drainage district boundaries and review of apportionments for residents on Friday, January 15. While Drain Commissioner hopes to hold an in-person meeting with residents, if that is not possible due to the coronavirus mandates, then the meeting will be held via ZOOM. The Drain office will post an update on its website regarding this prior to the Day of Review. If you have questions prior to the Day of Review, you can email drinfo@kentcountymi.gov and they will provide you with information. Or you can telephone their office at (616) 632-7910.

Please refer to the letter you received for more information and frequently asked questions.