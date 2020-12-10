Cedar Springs City Hall temporarily closed

The Cedar Springs City Hall is closed to the public this week (December 8 through December 13) due to staff COVID exposure.

Staff will continue to work remotely and will be available to assist the public via phone and e-mail on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during regular business hours. The Regular City Council meeting on December 10 will be held via ZOOM with sign in credentials posted on the City’s website under NEWS. You can find the agenda packet on the city’s website at https://cityofcedarsprings.org/wp-content/uploads/minutes-agendas-packets/Agenda-Packet_2020-12-10.pdf

City Hall is expected to reopen to the public on Monday, December 14, for regular business hours if there are no additional COVID complications.