Winter parking in the city

No overnight parking on streets from November 1 to April 1

The City of Cedar Springs is reminding residents that winter rules for parking in the city are now in effect.

According to Sec. 36-86 of the code of ordinances, there is no parking on the City’s streets between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. from November 1 to April 1. Persons unable to park their vehicle on their own property may park in public parking lots but must move their vehicles to a plowed parking spot as soon as possible following any snowfall. Examples of public lots include the NW corner of Cherry and First Street and the City Hall parking lot at First and Ash St.

This rule applies every night regardless of whether snow has fallen or not. A violation of the ordinance is a civil infraction.