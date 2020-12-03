Police search for armed robber



Police are seeking to identify this suspect in an armed robbery at the Davis Bridge General Store in Stanton on Thanksgiving Day. Courtesy photos.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the man who robbed a store in Stanwood Thanksgiving Day.

On Thursday, November 26, at approximately 2:26 p.m., deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Davis Bridge General Store on 8 Mile Rd in Stanwood, Mecosta Township on an armed robbery in progress. They said that a male suspect entered the store with a note demanding money and also verbally14demanded money, claiming to be armed. After taking the money from the cash register, he fled the store on foot and headed westbound through the parking lot. No one was injured during the incident

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 30 to 40 years old, 5’8” to 5’10” medium build, dark hair. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue/white medical style mask, and a baseball style hat.

Police discovered that the suspect was scoping out the store at approximately 1:34 p.m. as well. If this subject looks familiar or you were in the area of the Davis Bridge General Store and remember seeing this subject and or his vehicle please contact the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231.592.0150

The incident remains under investigation.