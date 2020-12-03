Library hosts Christmas events

The Moma family dropping of their entry for the Gingerbread house contest. Courtesy photo.



By Judy Reed

The Cedar Springs Public is hosting a variety of Christmas events this season that families can participate in to keep their spirits up.

Their annual gingerbread house contest is one. The deadline for dropping them off was earlier this week, and voting by the public starts today and ends on December 18. The public will vote for their choice to win in each category, by voting on the Library’s facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CedarSpringsPublicLibrary. The entries with the most votes in each category will win a gift card.

Other events coming up include chatting with Santa via ZOOM, a Christmas sing-along video, and free Christmas kits with crafts, cookies and hot cocoa.