Drivers killed in head-on crash

Two people were killed in Montcalm County Monday when their vehicles collided head-on.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post were dispatched on Monday, November 30, 2020 at approximately 6:32 p.m. to a two-vehicle traffic crash resulting in fatal injuries to both drivers on M-46 near Cedar Lake Road, in Home Township, Montcalm County.

According to police, their preliminary investigation showed that a 2015 Chevrolet sedan was driving east on M-46 when it crossed the center line and struck a 1998 Chevrolet truck, head-on, that was traveling west on M-46. The driver and sole occupant of the Chevrolet sedan, Josue David Chaparro, a 21-year-old male from Guymon, Oklahoma, and the driver and sole occupant of the Chevrolet truck, Breanna Malynn VanHorn, a 23-year-old female from St Louis, Michigan, suffered fatal injuries from the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Montcalm County EMS and Home Township Fire Department.