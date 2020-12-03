Christmas comes to the city

The City of Cedar Springs is aglow with holiday lights. Photo by Perry Hopkins.



By Judy Reed

It is now officially the Christmas season, and if you drive through downtown Cedar Springs after dark, you can’t help but feel some Christmas cheer now that all the holiday lights are up!

The Cedar Springs Downtown Development authority is also giving businesses some incentive to decorate with lights. The Cedar Springs DDA will reimburse up to $50 of newly purchased holiday lights or lighted décor for any business in the DDA district, limited to the first 20 businesses to submit a receipt and a name for the check (that the city will cut in February). Lights must be installed visible to the public and kept up through January. Receipts should be submitted to City Hall.

In other Christmas news, this Saturday will be the annual Christmas Tree lighting, but it will be held virtually this year, on the facebook page of the Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce. The tree and amphitheatre will be lit after dark during the Christmas season so that families can come and take photos if they like.

For more Christmas events, including reading with Mrs. Santa Claus, visit this week’s Home for the Holidays section.