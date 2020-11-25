Toys for Tots: two ways to donate

Would you like to do something special for families in need this Christmas? You can partner with us to provide toys for children in Kent County. The Post is participating in the Toys for Tots program again this holiday season, as both a drop off site for toys and this year we are also giving you the option to donate money instead, through our fundraising page at https://tinyurl.com/Posttoysfortots.

Toys for Tots is a volunteer organization whose goal is to collect new, unwrapped toys for kids 0-16, and distribute them to children who would not otherwise receive a gift during the holiday season.

“For more than a decade, we’ve been helping Toys for Tots collect toys for children who might not otherwise get one,” said Post editor Judy Reed. “We are humbled and grateful at the community’s response to helping others in need, and hope everyone will consider giving to this program, which helps less fortunate children have a merrier Christmas.”

The program runs now through December 14. Just bring a new, unwrapped toy to our office at 36 E. Maple Street in Cedar Springs, Monday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. If you can’t make those times, call us at (616)-696-3655 to make other arrangements.

If you’d like to make a monetary donation instead, just go to https://tinyurl.com/Posttoysfortots. Our goal is $500.

All donations through Team and Personal pages are managed with the same 97 percent to 3 percent program to support ratio as any other form of dollar donation to the program, with over 97 percent of your donations going to the mission of providing toys, books, and other gifts to less fortunate children.

