web analytics

Categorized | Home for the Holidays, News

Letters to Santa

Posted on 25 November 2020.

Letters to Santa

It’s that time of year again, when kids can’t wait to mail their letters to Santa! To help parents out, the Cedar Springs Post has set up a special North Pole drop box. Every year dozens of kids use our special box for express delivery to the North Pole, and we make sure Santa reads each and every one! So, if you’d like to send a letter to Santa, and maybe get it printed in the newspaper, just drop off your letter in the bright red box labeled “Santa Mail” outside our office at 36 E. Maple Street, or mail your letter to: Letters to Santa, c/o the Cedar Springs Post, PO Box 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. 

Hurry, all letters must be in Santa’s Mail box by Monday, December 21 to reach him in time for Christmas.

This post was written by:

- who has written 17410 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

*

code

advert
Advertising Rates Brochure
Watson Rockford
Kent County Credit Union
Ray Winnie
Dewys Manufacturing
Cedar Car Co

Archives

Get Your Copy of The Cedar Springs Post for just $40 a year!