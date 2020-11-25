It’s time for the tour of lights

This house at the corner of Park and Ash Street in the City of Cedar Springs is already decorated with Christmas lights.

Some people go crazy at Christmas decorating their home. But you don’t have to go all out to get listed on the Cedar Springs Post Annual Tour of Lights! If you’ve decorated your home or yard with beautiful lights or know someone that did, please send us the address and we’ll add it to our list of places to visit. Send the address to news@cedarspringspost.com with “Tour of lights” in the subject line, or mail to Tour of Lights, c/o The Cedar Springs Post, PO Box 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. Or, you can call us at 696-3655. There is no charge to be added.