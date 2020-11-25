Holiday celebrations may look a little different this year, but there are still ways to enjoy them! See some of the details below.

CEDAR SPRINGS

Due to the newest MDHHS restrictions on outdoor gatherings and crowd size, the Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce must cancel the Kris Kringle Parade this year. While we are greatly disappointed we have to cancel, the safety of our community is our highest priority. Like each of you, we are looking forward to the future and invite you to join us in 2021. Save the date for December 4, 2021 – it will be our best year yet!!

Dec. 5: We have decided to keep our Tree Lighting Ceremony as planned and will be hosting a virtual ceremony on December 5, 2020, at 5:00 pm. Please join us on our Facebook page to view the ceremony.

https://www.facebook.com/CedarSpringsAreaChamberOfCommercecsacoc

Dec. 10: Mingle & Shop Late is still taking place on Thursday, December 10 from 5:00-8:00 pm! This is an event encouraging consumers to shop local this holiday season.

GREENVILLE

The best way to spread Christmas cheer this COVID-19 year, is to decorate your home and/or business and sign up for our Hometown Christmas Porch Parade! Register at: https://tinyurl.com/greenvilleporchparade

Winning display gets $250 cash prize. Voting will begin Friday, December 4th after the Santa Parade! Announced Friday, December 11th!

SAND LAKE

Dec. 12: Santa is coming to the Village on Saturday, Dec. 12th (live drive through Nativity at United Methodist, hot cocoa and cookies by Mr. E’s). Goodie bag donations being accepted for Santa’s Elves to hand out. Approx. 200 goodie bags being compiled. Donations of small toys, trinkets, crayons, pencils, stickers, candy are being accepted for the goodie bags.

There are boxes at the Village/Township offices for non-perishable food items and goodie bag stuffers. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated! Feel free to reach out to Glenda Middleton in regards to Santa goodie bag donations with questions. (616)636-5827.

Please be a part of helping where and when you can. Let’s bring the community together. We could all use a little extra Christmas cheer this 2020!

SPARTA

Sparta’s Candy Cane Lane is a nice place for a holiday stroll.

Christmas this year is definitely going to be a lot different than what we’re all used to. And while that is disheartening for all of us, it doesn’t mean that Christmas is gone this year. What it does mean though, is that we can spend a more meaningful Christmas with those close to us. And what better way to spend time with our loved ones than to take a stroll in the bitter cold to explore a winter wonderland! The lights in Sparta are nothing short of magical and it’s no surprise that there’s always someone walking through Candy Cane Lane.

If you’ve been waiting for Candy Cane Lane, now is the time to get your coat on! The downtown lights are on. Take some time to wander around downtown to take in the lights on Division, then swing through to the 201 E Division parking lot to check out the new Santa’s Workshop. Afterward, you can make your way to Candy Cane Lane, where you’ll find the signature arches lighting the way. A new addition this year is the Gingerbread Forest! If you came to the costume giveaway in October and decorated a Gingerbread man/house, you’ll be able to find your creation there!