The Village of Sand Lake decorated and lit up their Christmas tree and gazebo in Salisbury Park last weekend.

By Judy Reed

Holiday celebrations will look a little different this year in the cities and villages in our area. Officials are urging people to do drive by or walking celebrations, to look at lights and other holiday decorations rather than gathering in one place. Most parades have been canceled, but there are still ways you can celebrate. Visit our “Home for the Holidays” tab to see what’s currently scheduled.