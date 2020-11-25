City Impact community turkey giveaway

This Thanksgiving “turkey” advertised the community turkey

giveaway Monday at City Impact of Cedar Springs.

Photo from City Impact Facebook page.



On Monday, November 24, City Impact gave out 163 turkey dinners with all the fixin’s to anyone who wanted one. They did it through donations of the community residents and businesses.

“We are blown away by the love, the support and the “let’s do this” together factor of Cedar Springs,” they posted on their Facebook page. “We cannot begin to express our thanks!”

They are thankful to the countless people who strolled in with a grocery bag or a trunkful or an armful of groceries to be a part of this drive-thru Thanksgiving-GIVE.

“We are so blessed and so thankful! Happy Happy Thanksgiving. 2020 sure has been different but today felt filled with love and hope, because of you, and you and you,” they said.

#bettertogether #loveactivated