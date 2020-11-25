Hey kids,

It’s time for our annual Christmas Coloring Contest and your chance to win one of three $50 gift cards, one for each age group. Winners choose their own prize and get what they really want!

Please color the Gingerbread Man with crayons, markers or colored pencils. Our judges will choose the three winners – one from each age group: 4-5 years, 6-7 years; and 8-10 years.

Good luck and remember to be creative but follow the rules! Please no help from parents or older siblings/helpers.

Rules:

1. Only one entry per child.

2. Only one winner per family.

3. We are not responsible for lost mail.

4. All entries must be at our office by December 21

5. Use only crayons, markers or colored pencils.

Winners will be announced in the December 24th issue of The Cedar Springs Post. Don’t delay, get your entry in as soon as possible – deadline is Monday, December 21 by 5:00 p.m. but we’d like to display your entry on our windows throughout the month. See our office hours on page 3.

Please deliver entries to:

36 E. Maple St., Cedar Springs.

Or mail to:

Christmas Coloring Contest

P.O. Box 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319

Click and download the link to print your entry and entry form below:

ChristmasColoringContest2020.pdf