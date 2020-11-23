Local schools go remote

Both Cedar Springs Public and Creative Technologies Academy students will learn online for the next few weeks

By Judy Reed

Just last week, we reported that Cedar Springs Public Schools had their high school go to remote (online) learning and felt that they could continue with the middle school and elementary grades attending in person. However, by the end of the week, with continuing absences of students and staff due to quarantine, they first made the decision for the middle school to go remote starting Monday of this week, and then the preK through sixth grade starting next week, until December 8.

“We continue to see a dramatic increase in the number of elementary staff and student absences due to COVID-19,” said Superintendent Scott Smith. “These high rates of absenteeism are hampering our ability to provide a consistent learning experience for our in-person PK-6th grade students. To stabilize the delivery of instruction and other support services for our students in grades PK-6, our elementary schools will be shifting to a temporary remote instructional model starting Friday, November 20.”

Details about the plans for a child’s class should come from the principal and the child’s teacher.

Smith said the tentative plan is to bring all CSPS students learning in-person, grades PK-12, back to campus on December 8.

“We’ve had a solid eleven-week run so far this year! Let’s do everything we can to reduce the community spread and decrease the number of Red Hawks absent so we can get back to learning in-person on December 8!”

Creative Technologies Academy also made the decision last week to go completely remote. Students did not report to school beginning November 12.

“We did not have any confirmed positives at the time, but we had 40 percent of the staff in quarantine or waiting on test results,” said Superintendent Autumn Mattson. “We didn’t have the staff to support teaching and learning, so decided to go remote. Since then, some kids and staff have tested positive, so we made the right call.”

Mattson said they plan to return to in-person learning on December 7.

If any CTA parents have questions about the remote learning, you can get answers to some questions at https://www.ctachargers.org/page/remote-learning.