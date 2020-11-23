Kent District Library Returns to Curbside; Cedar Springs Library stays open

On Monday, November 16, all branches of the Kent District Library closed its branches to in-person visits but continued to offer curbside pickup services, online programs, and expanded online services.

“The closure of several branches over the past couple of weeks has made it clear that we must take further steps in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said KDL’s Executive Director Lance Werner. “The safety of people who visit the library and our staff is our utmost priority.”

Curbside service is easy and safe:

1. Visit kdl.org, search the catalog and place items on hold, indicating the branch location for pickup.

2. After receiving notification that items are ready for pick-up, visit the branch during normal open hours and park in one of the designated Curbside Pick-up spots.

3. Call the number listed on the signs in the parking lot; please have your library card number ready.

4. A library staff member will bring the items to the car.

Patrons are also encouraged to access library services online. KDL offers cardholders access to several digital content providers —Freegal, Overdrive, Hoopla and RBdigital. These providers offer digital content in a variety of formats including audiobooks, ebooks, music, movies, magazines and more. All of KDL’s digital resources can be accessed at www.kdl.org/virtual.

KDL will continue to offer online programs at www.kdl.org/livestream.

The Cedar Springs Library, which is not part of the Kent District Library system, has opted to stay open, at 30 percent capacity, and still offers curbside pickup and online programs through their facebook page at www.facebook.com/CedarSpringsPublicLibrary. Check it out now to see what events they have going on.