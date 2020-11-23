Kent County certifies general election results

Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons reaffirms confidence in accurate, secure, and transparent process

The Kent County Board of Canvassers has certified the Kent County results of the November 3, 2020 General Election.

“The work that the Canvassers do is critically important, as it’s the final checks-and-balances in our process. I want to commend our Board of Canvassers for their diligent work and dedication to reaffirming that Kent County’s election was secure, accurate, and transparent,” said Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons.

The County Board of Canvassers, composed of two Republicans and two Democrats, reviews the precinct materials from Election Day (list of voters, tabulator tapes, election worker notes and reports) and double checks those results against results electronically submitted to the county to ensure the balance between the number of votes reported vs. the number of ballots issued.

The board also verifies that the results in the county’s Election Management Software matches the results printed by each tabulator. During this process, the Board often re-tabulates any precinct that does not balance. If there was any irregularity in the tabulation of votes cast, the Board of Canvassers would catch that discrepancy. Board proceedings are always open to the public and they encourage media and public to observe the canvass.

According to Deputy Clerk Rob Macomber, the Board of Canvassers convened on Thursday, November 5, meeting each weekday, open to the public, until completing the canvass Tuesday, November 17. The law requires the canvass to be completed no later than two weeks after each Election Day. The official county canvass documents were scheduled to be delivered Wednesday to the state Bureau of Elections for inclusion in the statewide canvass. With the canvass concluded, candidates have until Monday, November 23 to request a county-level recount.

Now that the canvass is completed, and after statewide certification, the County Clerk’s office will conduct the legally required post-election audits in randomly-selected precincts where they perform a number of additional measures to verify that the election was administered correctly and that results were accurate. Among those additional steps is the conduct of manual hand-recounts of the ballots in two contested races.

“Michigan’s process of conducting elections is deliberative and extensive,” said Lyons. “Counting every legal vote accurately is our number one priority, and we spend a month after every election to ensure that Kent County elections are secure, transparent, and fair.”