DOROTHY PHILLIPS

Dorothy Helen Phillips, age 93 died Tuesday evening, November 10, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Newaygo, Michigan. Dorothy was born May 14, 1927 in Chicago Illinois, the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Slamkowski) Jastrzubski. Dorothy lived most of her young life in Ludington with her mother, father and brother on the family farm on Hanson Road. She attended Ludington High School graduating in 1945. After high school, Dorothy moved to Grand Rapids to attend Grand Rapids Beauty School where she received her cosmetology license and met the love of her life, James Phillips. They were married December 1951 and moved to Sand Lake where she lived many many years. Jim and Dorothy had the Sand Bar in Sand Lake where she was known for her corn beef and cabbage on Saint Paddy’s Day. Jim and Dorothy loved their grandchildren and were always available to care for Shea and Angie when needed. More than anything, Dorothy loved her children and was a constant support for them, driving them to practices and cheering them on at football games and cheerleading. She also began the tradition of Friday night homemade pizza which many of the kids still do today. Dorothy’s Catholic religion was very important to her and she instilled that into her children. She attended Mary Queen of Apostles Church in Sand Lake for years then Saint John Paul II in Cedar Springs. Dorothy was a secretary at Tri-County High School for a time which was a job she loved. After Jim passed in 1996, Dorothy traveled to Israel to experience the Holy Land. Another thing she loved most of all was dancing and that is where she met her dancing partner, Vern Denhoff. They were a constant at the Polish halls on Pulaski Days for years as well as dancing anywhere they could throughout the state. And not only did she love to dance but she was a fashion statement doing it with her notorious flowing skirts, high heels and glowing smile. She is survived by her children, James (Robin) Phillips Jr, Michael (Elle) Phillips, Dawn (Dan) Borreson and Trish (Jay) Round; grandchildren, Shealynn (Mani) Franquez, Angela (Steve) Royce, Erica (Derek) Rovey, Ingrid (Nolan) Miller; seven great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Phillips Sr; brother, Edward Stremski and granddaughter, Bailey Borreson. The family will meet with friends Saturday, November 21 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Sand Lake, officiated by Rev. Fr. Lam Le. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Hospice and Saint John Paul II Church, Cedar Springs, MI. A special thanks to the wonderful caregivers that have helped Dorothy over the last few years especially Jodi, Eleesha and Kasie, the Meadowlark and Green House staff and Emmanuel Hospice.

