Couple ships out patriotic packages to veterans

Tony and Janet Blackall, military veterans and the owners of Blackall Racing, recently shipped out their professional motorcycle racing teams #patrioticpackages to active duty military—packages that residents in Cedar Springs helped pack.

The couple had a booth in the Heart of Cedar Springs on October 3, when people celebrated what would have normally been Red Flannel Day.

“We collected 200 care packages over the course of our 2020 MotoAmerica racing series from numerous events, including Red Flannel in Cedar Springs, who packed 55 bags,” explained Janet. “Our team provided everything necessary to pack the care package and requested our fans to write a note or draw a picture to include in the care package.”

In the care packages are snacks (candy, gum, trail mix, granola bars) a handwritten note from a fan, a Blackall racing decal and a note from the Blackall team.

She said the packages shipped out to the activated Army National Guard Unit from Michigan, who is deployed overseas.

Janet said she is thankful for all the fans who helped pack the bags and their sponsors, who helped to make it possible.