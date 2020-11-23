City to hold special meeting

The City of Cedar Springs will hold a special meeting Thursday evening to consider an amendment to the ordinance regarding the Cedar Springs Planning Commission.

According to City Manager Mike Womack, the city planning commission has not been operational for awhile due to the resignation of five members from the nine-member board. He said the resignations were for various reasons, but it has left them without a quorum (five).

Last week the City Council had a first reading of changes in the ordinance. It would include changing the number of Planning Commissioners from nine to seven, which would make four a quorum. They may also give them a small stipend, maybe $500 for the year. Currently they are not paid. It’s hoped this would encourage people to serve.

The meeting will take place via ZOOM at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83544022564 Meeting ID: 83544022564, see details in their legal notice on page 13.