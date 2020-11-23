Billie Jo Clark age 69 of Sparta passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus. Billie was born October 5, 1951 in Lansing, MI the daughter of William and Betty (Paepke) Baxter. She enjoyed shopping, camping and day trips to the casino. She was a member of the Cedar Springs American Legion. She loved her family and was a true southern lady. They loved her southern sayings and infectious laugh. Surviving are her husband, Donald; sons, Billy (Lorri) Garlick, Cliff Garlick; step-daughter, Carley (Josh) Baeseman; grandchildren, Danielle (Jason) Justice, Brock (Ali) Garlick, Lacy Garlick, Emma, Addison and Tank Baeseman; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Karson and Everett; sisters, Sharon Sheller and Shelia Ingraham; nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends Friday, November 20 from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. Ross Merlington officiating. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, Cedar Springs. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cedar Springs American Legion Auxiliary.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs