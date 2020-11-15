Joe Biden to serve as 46th president

President-elect of the United States Joe Biden speaking with supporters at a community event at Sun City MacDonald Ranch in Henderson, Nevada on February 14, 2020. Photo by Gage Skidmore.

By Judy Reed

Former democratic Vice President Joe Biden is being projected as the winner of the 46th presidency, with 279 electoral votes, to President Donald Trump’s 214.

The vote was close and took many days after the election for a winner to be declared. At press time, at least three states are still too close to call.

The election has not yet been certified, however, as not all states have certified their results. President Trump also has not conceded and is challenging the ballot count in several states due to allegations of possible fraud. States have varying dates on when their certification must be complete. The electoral representatives will then cast their votes on January 6, based on their states results.

Joe Biden was born November 20, 1942, and began his political career when elected to the US senate for Delaware in 1972. A member of the Democratic Party, Biden served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 and a United States senator for Delaware from 1973 to 2009.