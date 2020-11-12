William Kent age 80 of Howard City passed away November 7, 2020 at Spectrum Health Butterworth campus. He was born September 17, 1927 in Solon Township, Michigan the son of Charles and Dorothy Wiseman Kent. During his working years he worked at General Motors for 30 years. William was a handyman, enjoyed golfing, fishing, dogs, and working in the yard. He served his country in the north US Navy. Surviving are his children, Kathy Kent of Howard City, Evelyn VanHauen of Howard City, Dennis and Fran Kent of Grand Rapids, Denise and Keith Rohloff of Lakeview; a stepson, Vincent Berry of Missouri; a daughter-in-law, Lena Swanson of Sand lake; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Linda Nugent; a stepson, Ted Swanson; sons-in-law, George VanHauen and Jerry Nugent. Services will be held in the spring at the Polkton Township cemetery in Coopersville Michigan.

Arrangements by Heckman Funeral Home, Howard City