The Post travels to El Salvador

Benjamin Vides Lopez of Cedar Springs, visited family in la Paz, El Salvador, in Central America last month. He is shown here on October 28, 2020 with The Post newspaper. In the background is the San Vicente Volcano. 

Thank you, Benjamin, for taking the Post with you!

Are you going on vacation? Be sure to take along a printed edition of the Post and get someone to snap a photo of you or your family with it. Send it to us along with some info about your trip (where you went, who went along, what you saw) and send the photo and info to news@cedarspringspost.com. We will print as space allows. If you forget the Post, please do not photoshop it into the photo. Just take it with you next time!

