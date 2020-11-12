National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week Nov. 9-15

Crash on EB I-69 by exit 94.

Each year across the country, hundreds of emergency responders are struck and injured or killed while responding to traffic incidents. This year National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week is Nov. 9-15 and the theme is “Slow Down. Move Over. Be Safe.” It focuses on the fact that everyone has a role in traffic incident response. Simply slowing down, moving over, and driving safe around incidents and first responders can save lives.

Unfortunately, first responders are still being struck and killed or injured at an alarming rate. Safety, emergency, local, and state groups and organizations around Michigan will use the week to educate drivers and local public safety professionals about the dangers of traffic incident response in an effort to prevent injuries and deaths.

Michigan residents can join the effort by ensuring their vehicle is in good working condition, packing a roadside emergency kit, and remaining in their vehicle until help arrives. When driving near an incident scene, Michigan’s Move Over Law requires motorists to slow down to at least 10 mph below the posted speed limit and move over if possible. This law applies to stationary emergency vehicles with flashing lights activated, including roadside tow trucks and courtesy vehicles operated by MDOT. It also applies to garbage trucks, road maintenance, and utility service vehicles that have amber lights flashing. State Police.

As of November 10, 18 people died on Michigan roadways since last week, making a total of 873 this year. In addition, there were 77 more people seriously injured for a statewide total of 4,553 to date. Compared to last year at this time, there are 37 more fatalities, and 219 fewer serious injuries. Numbers are provided by the Michigan State Police.