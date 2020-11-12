Max W. Cole age 85 of Cedar Springs, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus. Max was born August 8, 1935 in Cedar Springs, MI the son of Waldo and Mary (Day) Cole. He was a lifelong farmer and hauled milk for over 40 years. Max enjoyed antique collecting and was a previous member of the John Deere two-cylinder club. He served on the founding Courtland Township Fire Board. You were only a stranger for a short time with Max, he enjoyed talking with people and getting to know them. Surviving are his wife, Lucinda “Cindy”; daughter, Karen Sanders; granddaughter, Jennifer (Jason) Lund; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Kinsley and Madison; brother, Bill (Kathy) Cole; in-laws, Gloria Cole, Joyce Cavner, Reta McKee, Patrick Holland and Gerald Parker; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Kevin; his parents; siblings, Beverly Parker, Ruthann Baxter, Patricia Holland, Art Cole, James Cole. The family will greet friends Thursday, November 12 from 6-8 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. Masks are required. A private family service will be held Friday. Pastor Chuck Smith officiating. Interment Courtland Township Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held at the Farm on Friday 1:30 p.m.

