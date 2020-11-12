Man sentenced to jail time on manslaughter charge

Samantha Baker (right) and her niece, Annalee Baker, died in January of 2019 when the vehicle they were riding in was hit from behind while waiting to turn.

A Cedar Springs man will serve time in jail for the deaths of a young woman and baby killed in a traffic crash in Howard City.

Brian Johnson, 29, was convicted of a moving violation causing death, a misdemeanor, in the deaths of Samantha Baker, 18, and nine-month old Annalee Baker, in 2019. He was sentenced on Wednesday, October 28, to 45 days in jail with credit for one day served, 12 months of probation and ordered to pay $10,081 in fees and restitution.

According to the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post, the crash occurred on Sunday, January 6, 2019, about 1:15 p.m. on W Howard City-Edmore Rd near Amble Rd in Winfield Township.

The investigation showed that Michelle Baker, a 46-year-old woman from Howard City, was headed eastbound on W Howard City-Edmore Rd and was waiting to turn left on to Amble Rd when she was struck from behind by a pickup truck driven by Brian Johnson, of Cedar Springs. The Baker’s sedan then crossed the centerline and was struck by a westbound pickup truck driven by a Annette Dow, 54, of Sand Lake.

There were four people in the sedan. The driver (Michelle Baker) and an 18-year-old male passenger, Zachary Buckles, of Six Lakes, were both transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Michelle Baker’s 18-year-old daughter, Samantha Baker, of Howard City, was transported to Spectrum with critical injuries. She died the next day of her injuries.

Michelle Baker’s 9-month-old granddaughter, Annalee Baker, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police confirmed she was in a car seat. Annalee is the daughter of Julie Baker, Samantha’s sister.

The other two drivers—Johnson and Dow—were transported to Kelsey Hospital with minor injuries.

Johnson reportedly told a trooper on the scene that he tried to swerve to avoid the car but hit it in the rear passenger side, and he also said he did not see brake lights.