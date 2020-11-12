Clarification on ballots in Solon Township

Last week we reported in our election results story that a voting machine in Solon Township was down for about an hour on election day until a technician arrived and fixed it. We reported that clerk Dorothy Willoughby told us that in the meantime, the ballots that voters filled out were put in an auxiliary bin and fed through later, like the absentee ballots.

Willoughby later clarified that the ballots were not fed into the absentee ballot machines; they were fed into the same machine that election day voters used. She also said that both a Republican inspector and Democrat inspector are both present when the votes are fed through.