CHARLES FLETCHER

Charles Richard Fletcher, age 79 passed away the evening of October 30, 2020. Charles was born on December 6, 1940 to Alexander and Violet Fletcher in Grand Rapids, MI. He had a few jobs after high school before he began working For Wolverine in the warehouse where he met his wife Diane. Charles are Diane were married November 4, 1966. Charles continued to work for Wolverine until retiring in January of 2011. He enjoyed playing the guitar, watching the kids play in the pool, tooling around on the lawnmower, watching Sports, SyFi TV, the original NCIS and watching the birds outside his window. Charles is predeceased by his parents Alex and Violet Fletcher; brother, Allen; sisters, Josephine and Margie. Charles is survived by his wife of 54 years, Diane Fletcher; children, Jeannie & Marty Itter, Chuck Fletcher, Rick Fletcher & Tia Fredericks, Andy Fletcher, and Josh Fletcher; grandchildren, Sean & Janet Fletcher, Saleena Middleton with Kevin Murray, Felicia Itter, Dilan Itter, Jordan Roberts, Payten Fredericks, and Payslee Fredericks; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Fletcher, Aaiden Itter, Adeline Murray, and Callen Fletcher; brothers, Larry Fletcher and George Janose; sister, Donna Dodgen, as well as many nieces and nephews.