Cedar Springs High School temporarily shifts to remote learning

High School students will be learning from home November 9 through December 1

Cedar Springs High School students will be learning from home for the next few weeks because of a large number of student absences due to quarantine. The Post asked Superintendent Scott Smith to explain what is happening.

“We continue to see a dramatic increase in the number of students in grades 9-12 absent from class due to COVID-19. The actual number of positive cases for High School students on any given day has remained relatively low. However, the number of students and staff required to quarantine for 14 days has become significant and currently accounts for nearly 99 percent of the absences we are seeing,” he explained.

“On Monday, November 9, the High School was expecting three student absences due to a positive COVID-19 test and over 180 students out due to quarantine. One out of every five desks at the High School was going to be empty on Monday due to COVID-19 related absences. To stabilize the learning experience for all High School students, we decided to move to our remote learning plan beginning on November 9 and lasting through December 1.”

Smith said that the increase in absences has caused a significant strain on the learning process for students missing class due to COVID-19. “Teachers were doing their best to deliver the same lesson both in-person and remotely. In comparison, teaching a lesson remotely or in-person requires similar but very different strategies. The shift to remote learning allows our teachers to focus on one delivery method for their lessons, providing equitable instruction for all students. The decision to launch our remote learning model at the High School was clear.”

So far, attendance levels in the other buildings indicate that students in grades PK-8 can continue to learn in-person.

How will this affect certain high school activities?

Athletics/Co-curricular programs – At this time, we will continue with all scheduled athletic/co-curricular eventsand activities. All current safety measures will remain in place.

KCTC/KTC transportation will continue to be provided. Some minor adjustments to routes and schedules may be necessary.

Meal availability – Student meals will be available for pick-up between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. at the HS loop (near the office) on the following dates:

Monday – 11/9

Thursday – 11/12

Monday – 11/16

Thursday – 11/19

Monday – 11/23

Students will be given meals for three days. Please reach out to the High School office if you need meals but are not available during the scheduled times.

Mobile Hotspots may be available through CSPS if you do not have an internet connection where you live. These devices are being distributed based on need and availability.

Personal items The High School will be open during regular school hours. Students can pick up any personal items starting on Monday.

Early Middle College – A separate communication will be sent to our EMC families outlining specificinformation on this program.

Smith said they would keep parents informed of any future adjustments to their schedule or programs.