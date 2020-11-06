Village of Sand Lake votes in new president and trustees

Other election results

Results on the federal presidential election were not complete at press time Wednesday, but we are able to give you results of another presidential election—this one closer to home.

The voters in Sand Lake voted in a new (and former) president Tuesday when they elected Nile Hayden with 162 votes, to current President Tracy Quinlan’s 60 votes. Nile served as president in the early 2000s. He will be joined by new trustees as well. Winning four-year terms was Mollie McLellan (156 votes); Kim McNees (158); and Kevin Wright (156) votes. Incumbent Glenn Baker received 61. Winning a partial term was newcomer Stacy Rudicil with 173 votes. Incumbent Bill Rau was a write-in for that position. Turnout in Sand Lake was 66.85 percent.

Turnout was up all over the area. Solon Township saw a turnout of 73 percent. They also had a glitch early in the morning when their voting machine went down. According to Solon Township Clerk Dorothy Willoughby, their tabulator broke down for about an hour. They called a technician who came out and fixed it. Willoughby said that in the meantime, voter ballots were put in an auxiliary bin and fed through later, like the absentee ballots. She said they worked on absentee ballots all day Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until the evening, when they turned everything into Kent County.

Kent County’s Chief Deputy Clerk Rob Macomber said that a record number of absentee ballots were issued in Kent County.

“In Kent County, 127,786 absentee ballots were issued for the primary. The 221,376 absentee ballots issued so far (as of Monday) for the general election is an increase of about 73%.”

In other election results:

3rd District (U.S. Congress): Peter Meijer-R has won the third district seat over Hillary Scholten-D, 53 percent to 47 percent.

73rd District (state): Bryan Posthumus-R won the race for 73rd District representative over Bill Saxton-D, with 57 percent of the vote.

74th District (state): and Mark Huizenga-R held on to his seat as 74th District representative over Meagan Hintz with 63 percent of the vote.

Kent County Commissioner 3rd district: Roger Morgan-R held on to his seat over G. Scott Schuiling-D with almost 71 percent of the vote.

Kent County Sheriff: Michelle LaJoye-Young-R (53.75 percent) will continue to serve as Kent County Sheriff after defeating Marc Burns-D (42.70 percent) and John Stedman-L (3.55 percent).

Kent County Clerk/Register of Deeds: Lisa Posthumus Lyons-R held on to her seat with 53 percent of the vote over Devin Ortega-Furgeson-D (43 percent) and Jamie Lewis-L (4 percent).

Kent County Treasurer: Peter MacGregor-R will be the new treasurer after defeating Beth White 52 percent to 48 percent. MacGregor told the Post that he will resign as Senator of the 28th District on December 31, and the Governor will need to call a special election to replace him.

Kent County Drain Commissioner: Ken Yonker-R held on to his seat with just under 50 percent of the vote. He ran against Elaine Isely-D (46 percent) and Alex Avery-L (just under 4 percent).

Candidates for the City of Cedar Springs, Cedar Springs Board of Education, and most area township offices were running uncontested.

For a complete list of results in Kent County, go to kentcountyvotes.org.

At press time Wednesday evening, a few counties in Michigan had not yet turned in complete results, so we were not able to give you results in the U.S. senate race for Michigan.