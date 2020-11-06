Halloween fun

Trunk or treat at jeep night at CS Brewing brought out some interesting characters. Courtesy photo.

These pirates shared their booty with lots of trick or treaters at jeep night at CS Brewing. Courtesy photo.

Kids at The Springs Church had a great time trick or treating. Post photo by J. Reed.

Miss Tina was having a good time waving to all the kids at Trunk or Treat.

Halloween may have been a little different for kids this year, but area churches and businesses did their best to make it just as fun as always.

On Friday, October 30, Cedar Springs Brewing Company held their Jeep Night Trunk or Treat. According to David Ringler, the Director of Happiness at CS Brewing, about 200 people turned out for the event over a two-hour period.

On Halloween, October 31, The Springs Church held their annual Trunk or Treat, and treated lots of masked kiddoes. They practiced social distancing as they snaked through the line to each car trunk.

Several businesses on Main Street were also open to hand out candy.