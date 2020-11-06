Halloween fun

Halloween may have been a little different for kids this year, but area churches and businesses did their best to make it just as fun as always.
On Friday, October 30, Cedar Springs Brewing Company held their Jeep Night Trunk or Treat. According to David Ringler, the Director of Happiness at CS Brewing, about 200 people turned out for the event over a two-hour period.
On Halloween, October 31, The Springs Church held their annual Trunk or Treat, and treated lots of masked kiddoes. They practiced social distancing as they snaked through the line to each car trunk.
Several businesses on Main Street were also open to hand out candy.