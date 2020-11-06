FFA has successful start to school season

FFA students celebrated Harvest Day with second-graders. Courtesy photo.



From the FFA students

The Cedar Springs FFA kicked off the 2020-21 school year with the biannual “Drive Your Tractor to School Day” in September. Students were encouraged to drive their tractors to the high school where they parked on the front lawn. Students who participated received shirts to commemorate the event. Later in the morning participants drove through campus for elementary students to watch.This year marked the highest participation rate with 28 students and their tractors, including a self-proclaimed “lawn mower gang.” The day provides for education on tractor safety for drivers, as well as a reminder to the community that agriculture is alive and well in Cedar Springs.

Moving to October, the FFA was excited to announce the approval of the Cedar Springs Education Foundation grant. The grant (valued at $1,500.00) will go towards the building of a new people mover. Chapter President Gideon McConnon and Treasurer Caleb Skelonc went with Advisor Brent Willett to present to the board in Morley Park, where they spoke about the value of this grant to the agriculture program. The current people mover has been repaired to the max and a new one is in order. The new mover will have seats and steps to promote safety. The old mover will be used solely for the transportation of tree sap from sugar bush. The Cedar Springs FFA Alumni agreed to match the CSEF Grant to help with further expenses in the building process.

To finish out October, the FFA officer team organized the annual “Harvest Day.” It is the goal of the FFA to foster the future of agriculture and Harvest Day does just that. All-day long, second-grade classes were brought to the middle school on a hayride. This year, Greenmark Equipment generously loaned us two tractors for the day to pull the wagons. Once at the middle school, students were led by high schoolers through the corn maze previously created by agriculture class students. After the maze, the 2nd graders learned about apples (graciously donated by Chris and Kim Kropft) and milk, which were then given to students as a nutritious snack before going to see the animals. FFA members Taryn Troupe, Casey Fisk, Gideon McConnon, Morgan Chaffin, and Piper Koebel all brought animals for the kids to pet and learn about. After visiting the animals, the kids got to climb inside the fertilizer spreader loaned for display by Nutrien Ag Solutions of Greenville. Although it was a cold and tiring day, it was a hit as always.

Keep an eye out for FFA members in the community in the near future as November is service month. Be sure to check the Cedar Springs FFA website and Facebook page for updates and pictures of the things we are doing. As we continue into the rest of the school year and as we mingle with others (with proper distance for safety), let us be diligent in labor, just in our dealings, courteous to everyone, and, above all, honest and fair in the game of life.