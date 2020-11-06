web analytics

En Gedi Youth Center open

The En Gedi Youth Center is now open and still FREE of charge. It is currently being held at the City Impact Center located at 288 N. Main Street in downtown Cedar Springs. The youth center is for 6-8th grade students from Creative Technologies Academy, Cedar Springs Public Schools (CSPS), and home schoolers. This is a safe adult supervised and fun option for students Mondays thru Thursdays from 2:30–5 p.m. on days when Cedar Springs Public Schools are in session. Various activities are offered as well as homework assistance with internet accessibility.  All CDC recommended guidelines in addition to CSPS protocols will be followed. For questions please call the Youth Center’s Executive Director Pastor Craig Owens at 616.667.7773.

