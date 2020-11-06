Cedar Springs rolls over Petoskey 52-8

Cedar Springs quarterback Jeremy Campione had 119 yards rushing against Petoskey, including a 79-yard touchdown. Photo by B. Kramer photography.

By Judy Reed

The Cedar Springs Red Hawks hosted the Petoskey Northmen in the first round of the district playoffs last Friday evening, October 30, and it was clear from the beginning that it was going to be the Red Hawks’ night.

“We were very pleased with our performance Friday night,” remarked Cedar Springs Coach Gus Kapolka. “Home playoff wins are always very special, and they are even better when you play well. We controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and scored a school playoff record 52 points, while at the same time limiting Petoskey to 207 total offensive yards.

“I’m especially proud of our seniors, who have persevered through an unprecedented season and had an amazing senior night on Friday,” he added. “They have kept a positive attitude through the roller coaster of emotions that this season has brought, and I’m happy for them.”

The Red Hawks scored first with 4:41 left in the first, when Red Hawk Derek Dymerski scooped up a Petoskey fumble at the Cedar Springs 10-yard line and ran 90 yards for a touchdown! The extra point run was no good. They scored again right at the end of the first when Aiden Brunin ran in for a one-yard touchdown. Quarterback Jeremy Campione then passed to Blake Scheer for two more points. The score was 14-0 Cedar Springs at the end of the first quarter.

Red Hawk Aiden Brunin had two

touchdowns in Friday’s win over Petoskey.

Photo by B. Kramer photography.

Cedar Springs scored again with 6:40 left in the first quarter on another long run—this time by Campione, who ran for 79 yards to score. Aiden Brunin’s run in for extra points was good.

Petoskey finally scored with 40 seconds left in the half, when quarterback Patrick Leavy ran the ball in for a two-yard touchdown. He then passed to Gavin Wargel for two extra points. The score was 22-8 at half.

The second half belonged to the Red Hawks, who scored four more times. Brunin ran for a 21-yard touchdown with 9:13 left in the third, and Campione’s pass to Josh Kriekaard for extra points was good. Then with 2:52 left in the third, Campione threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Kriekaard to add 6 more points. The run for extra points was no good.

In the fourth, Cedar Springs scored again with 10:33 left on a three-yard touchdown by Alex Ream. Quarterback Ryan West then ran in the extra points. They scored one last time with 4:00 left in the game, when Kyle Hoort ran right for an eight-yard touchdown and Alex Ream ran the ball again for two more points. Final score was Cedar Springs 52, Petoskey 8.

The Red Hawks racked up 338 yards on the ground, and 40 yards in the air. Jeremy Campione led offensively with 119 yards rushing, one touchdown, and he completed two of three passes for the 40 yards, including one for 24 and one for 16. Others who contributed yardage included Antwuan Nicholls with 72; Aiden Brunin with 49 yards and two touchdowns; Kyle Hoort with 47 yards and one touchdown; Da’Montae Barnett with 25 yards; Alex Ream with 20 yards and one touchdown; David DiPiazza with six yards.

While Petoskey ran for 132 yards, they lost 44 yards in penalties, leaving them 88 yards total. Quarterback Patrick Leavy completed 9 of 12 passes, including one for 42 yards, for a total of 119 yards. He was sacked three times by the Red Hawk defense.

Cedar Springs had 60 tackles, and were led by Brennan Porter with 8; Alex Ream and Dylan Greenland with 7; Blake Scheer with 5; Nathan Elliston, Kyle Hoort, and Derek Dymerski with 4; Jeremy Campione, Josh Kriekaard, and Antwuan Nicholls with 3; and the rest of the team had 2 or less. Many also had assists.

This week Saturday, the Cedar Springs Red Hawks (5-2) will play in the district semifinal against the Muskegon Big Red (6-1) at Hackley Stadium at 1 p.m. What does Coach Kapolka think the team needs to do to get ready for that game?

“We need to build off the momentum that we’ve built up over the last three weeks and continue to improve if we want to beat Muskegon. Our tackling will need to be sharper than it was Friday night for sure, so that’s one area where we will focus our efforts during practice this week.”

The winner of that game will take on the winner of the Marquette vs Mount Pleasant game for the District final.