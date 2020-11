Red Hawk quarterback Jeremy Campione gets ready to pass. Photo by Brandon Kramer Photography.

The Cedar Springs Red Hawks won their district playoff game against the Petoskey Northmen last Friday, at Red Hawk Stadium, and set a Cedar Springs playoff scoring record of 52 points. This Saturday they take on the Muskegon Big Red at Hackley Stadium at 1 p.m. in the district semifinal. Click here to read about last Friday’s win.