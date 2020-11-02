web analytics

Car fire destroys vehicle

Posted on 02 November 2020.

Car fire destroys vehicle

by Judy Reed

The Cedar Springs Fire Department put out the fire on this Jeep Cherokee Monday morning. Post photo by J. Reed.

A vehicle fire completely destroyed a 2007 Jeep Cherokee Monday morning.

Cedar Springs Fire Chief Marty Fraser said the fire department was toned out at 9:19 a.m. Monday, November 2, for a car fire in the Cedar Springs Culver’s parking lot on White Creek Avenue. Fraser was in Big Boy at the time, and said that when he walked out he saw the car, in the Culver’s parking lot across the street, fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of this Jeep Cherokee saw smoke in his vehicle and so pulled into a local restaurant parking lot. When he got out, the car went up in flames. Post photo by J. Reed.

According to both Kent County Sheriff Deputy Varty and Chief Fraser, the man was getting off the northbound ramp on US131 when he noticed smoke in the bottom of his car. He turned on to White Creek Avenue and into Culver’s, and according to Fraser, when the man got out of his car, it exploded into flames.

The fire department responded within a few minutes and soon extinguished the fire.

The driver was not injured.

