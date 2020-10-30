Update on Sand Lake Village candidate

William Rau

Last week, we ran an article on the candidates running for election in the Village of Sand Lake. While compiling the information, we found that one of the candidates, William Rau, was listed at Kent County as a write in for the full four-year term but was campaigning for the two-year term. We brought that to the attention of Kent County elections, and they said they would contact him about it. In the meantime, we had to list him under the heading he had officially petitioned for.

We were notified earlier this week that Rau had withdrawn his petition for the four-year trustee seat, and is instead running as a write-in for the partial two-year term.

Stacy Rudicil is also running for that position and is listed on the ballot.