Schools Receive $1 Million More for COVID Relief

Kent County Board of Commissioners approve additional help



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Kent County schools will receive an additional $1 million to offset costs related to COVID-19 after a vote of approval by the Kent County Board of Commissioners last week. In August, the Board approved $2 million for schools to be used to provide resources, services and purchase supplies directly related to the pandemic. The funding support for schools across the county comes from the $115 million dollar CARES Act grant sent to the County earlier this year to address COVID-19 concerns.

“A safe, quality education is the expectation for the children of Kent County,” said Mandy Bolter, Kent County Board Chair. “The additional funding approved today demonstrates the county’s commitment to playing a role in keeping our children and educators safe while school is in session. I am proud our board voted to increase this effort,” continued Bolter. The Kent County COVID Relief Committee approved the additional funding at a recent meeting and the Kent County Board of Commissioners gave final approval last week.

“We appreciate the ongoing and additional support of the Kent County Board of Commissioners. This approval will help schools continue to secure the needed resources and services to meet the needs of students during this pandemic,” said Kent ISD Superintendent Ron Caniff.