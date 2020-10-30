Ribbon cutting held for dog park

The City of Cedar held a ribbon cutting ceremony on the new dog park at Riggle Park last Saturday, Oct. 24. Courtesy photo.

Cedar Springs City Manager

Mike Womack at the new

dog park with Mayor

Pro Tem Pam Conley’s dog.

Courtesy photo.



By Judy Reed

The City of Cedar Springs held a ribbon cutting for their newest addition to Riggle Park on Beech Street—an 18,000 square-foot dog park.

Work began on the park on October 9 and the ribbon cutting was held last Saturday, October 24.

The area is just over .41 acres and split into two sections: 3,600 feet for small dogs, and 14,500 feet for big dogs.

The labor was all donated with City Councilpersons, Planning Commission Members, a DDA member and Privacy Fence Company, a local fencing company taking the lead on installation.

“This dog park is something that we have wanted to have for our community for some time now so I was happy to be able to help organize it and install some of the fencing,” he told the Post earlier this month.

The dog park will be open dawn to dusk, same as Riggle Park. “The park will have posted rules but we just ask that people use common sense, obviously picking up your dog’s waste is a very important requirement that will help everybody enjoy the park,” said Womack.

Other projects that Womack said are in the works are the natural playground by the amphitheater; pickle-ball courts by Hilltop; a half-court basketball court in Riggle Park; a full size basketball court in Morley Park; and eventually a splashpad in the Heart of Cedar Springs.